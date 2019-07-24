Prosecutor wants new trial for man convicted of murder - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Prosecutor wants new trial for man convicted of murder

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis prosecutor is asking for a new trial for a man convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office last week asked for a new trial for 45-year-old Lamar Allen Johnson of St. Louis.

Johnson was convicted of murdering Marcus Boyd in 1995. But Gardner's office took another look at the case through her newly created Conviction Integrity Unit.

A report from the unit claims police pressured and paid the only witness to the crime to identify Johnson, even though the two alleged shooters wore masks that covered most of their faces.

Another man has since confessed in a sworn affidavit to killing Boyd.

A St. Louis police spokesman says the agency doesn't comment on pending litigation.

