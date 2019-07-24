Paducah Police looking for missing juvenile - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Paducah Police looking for missing juvenile

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Paducah Police are looking for a missing juvenile who was last seen Monday morning at 7 a.m.

Aubrey Bellamy, 17, of Paducah, is described as 5'8" and was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans, and white shoes.

He was last seen at his residence on Little Avenue in Paducah.

