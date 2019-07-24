Man convicted in Missouri liquor store killing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man convicted in Missouri liquor store killing

SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of another man outside a southeast Missouri liquor store.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Scott County jurors found 37-year-old Antoine Harris guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder and other charges in the December 2015 killing of Samuel Sanders in Sikeston. Sentencing is set for Sept. 3.

Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch says Harris wanted revenge because he believed Sanders had stolen marijuana from him several months earlier. But defense attorney Thomas Peterson argued the prosecution's chief witness was a "lying guy who has been in prison his entire life."

Surveillance video that police lost and then found on a computer hard drive at another location showed Harris and Sanders fighting. But it didn't show the shooting.

