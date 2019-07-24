Burned body found in SW Louisiana identified - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Burned body found in SW Louisiana identified

Posted: Updated:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A body found in southwest Louisiana last week has been identified and a murder warrant has been issued in connection with his death.

KPLC-TV reports the body of 29-year-old Zaccheus H. Burton, of Baton Rouge, was found July 17 at the end of a dead-end road near DeQuincy.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso says Burton's body was severely burned and was identified using DNA.

Mancuso says deputies learned that Burton had traveled to the Lake Charles area by bus and was staying with 40-year-old Nathaniel Mitchell III in Iowa (EYE-oh-WAY). An arrest warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Mitchell, who flew from Lake Charles on July 21 to St. Louis, Missouri.

Anyone with information on Mitchell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-491-3605.

Information from: KPLC-TV, http://kplctv.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.