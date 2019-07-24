2 killed in southwest Missouri crash, patrol says - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 killed in southwest Missouri crash, patrol says

SHELL KNOB, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two people have been killed in a southwest Missouri crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Everette Kritz, of Cassville, and 21-year-old Jacob Morrell, 21, of Springdale, Washington, were killed early Wednesday when Kritz's car went off Missouri 39 just north of Shell Knob in Barry County.

The vehicle then overturned down an embankment and struck several trees.

