Pets of the week: July 25, 2019

St. Francis CARE: (618) 687-2079
Humane Society of Southern Illinois: (618) 457-2362
Perry County Humane Society: (618) 542-DOGS(3647)
Jefferson County Animal Control: (618) 244-8024

WSIL -- There are four animals in need of a forever home in this addition of Pets of the Week.

First up is Dallas. Dallas is a 3-year-old Coonhound mix. She is a super sweet girl who loves to play. Dallas doesn't mind taking time to chill either. Her adoption fee is $100 and that includes her spay, vaccines and microchip. If you are interested in adopting Dallas apply at St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro. 

Next is Makoto. He is a 1-year-old not yet neutered Red Chihuahua mix.  He is very friendly and outgoing, with a smile that is so bright it can be seen from space. Makoto can be found at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois in Murphysboro. 

Then we have Simon. He is a 1-year -old who was found running around all by himself. Simon is looking for a wonderful family to give him a good home where he can give lots of snuggles and love. Simon is at the Perry County Humane Society in Du Quoin. 

Last is Louie. Louie is a 4-month-old Jack Russell Terrier/Rat Terrier mix. He is a sweet little guy at Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt Vernon. 
 

