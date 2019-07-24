Doctor charged with fraudulently obtaining pain pills - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Doctor charged with fraudulently obtaining pain pills

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a suburban St. Louis County doctor posed as patients to obtain pain pills for her personal use.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Dr. Angela K. Williams was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on two felony charges of fraudulently obtaining narcotic opioid prescription drugs. Her lawyer didn't respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors say Williams used her own prescription pad and wrote in other persons' names, while seeking drugs that included hydrocodone and oxycodone. She is accused of posing as patients to pick up the prescriptions.

Prosecutors say that other times, used another doctor's prescription pad, name and Drug Enforcement Administration number to write prescriptions. Williams faces similar charges in St. Louis County Circuit Court from an incident in Florissant in 2018.

