Facebook, Instagram to limit content to minors - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Facebook, Instagram to limit content to minors

Posted: Updated:

(CNN) — There are a few changes coming to Facebook and Instagram.

Starting Wednesday, anyone under 18 will not be able to see anything about alcohol, tobacco or e-cigarettes on either platform.

A spokesperson says that means there can’t be any private sales, trades, transfers or giving alcohol and tobacco products as gifts. If there are any gifts of that nature, the content will have to be restricted to people who are at least 18 years old.

This also applies to any Facebook groups created to sell alcohol or tobacco products.

The spokesperson also says the new policy had been in the works and is not a response to this week's congressional hearings.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.