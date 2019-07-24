Registration is open for youth football in Carterville - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Registration is open for youth football in Carterville

Posted:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Registration is open for students interested in the Carterville junior tackle program.

Joe Cervantez is the Director of Coaching for the Carterville Youth-Football Association. He says the program is for third through eighth-grade students. The practices are four days a week for two hours.

Cervantez says youth football is expensive so fundraisers and community support are vital.

For more information about the program and how to register click here.

