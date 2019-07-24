Registration is open for youth football in Carterville

(WSIL) -- Kellogg is teaming up with boxed-wine company House Wine to introduce a Cheez-It and wine box.
(CNN) — The spokesperson says the new policy had been in the works and is not a response to this weeks congressional hearings.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Youth football program offered for students in Carterville.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Former special counsel Robert Mueller is appearing before Congress for the first time to discuss the Russia investigation.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Are you hoping to bottle up Tuesday's weather and keep it around for a while? You're in luck! Wednesday will be a near repeat.
MARION (WSIL) -- You could soon fly from Marion to new destinations.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- New stop signs and a reduced speed limit are coming to a neighborhood in Carbondale.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Vietnam veteran donated a thousand dollars to the American Legion in Murphysboro, and he wants that money to go for a specific cause.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Multiple people were injured in a crash in Williamson County Tuesday evening, that involved three vehicles.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Some homeowners associations on Lake of Egypt are putting restrictions on rental home properties.
