Tax breaks for Kansas City firm tucked into Missouri GM bill - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Tax breaks for Kansas City firm tucked into Missouri GM bill

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A new Missouri law is expanding a tax credit program tailored for a single Kansas City company.

The Kansas City Star reports that an incentives package for General Motors also made additional tax breaks available to Burns & McDonnell.

The law will give the architecture and engineering firm access to tax write-offs for investments in cloud computing services. Legislative researchers estimate that could be worth more than $300 million over 15 years.

State records show Missouri has issued about $39 million in tax credits to the engineering and architecture firm since 2011.

Suburban Kansas City Republican Rep. Jeff Coleman sponsored the tax credit and says it represents an update to accommodate business needs.

But Republican Sen. Cindy O'Laughlin says taxpayers shouldn't foot the bill for the company to replace software.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.