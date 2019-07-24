Warrant Wednesday: July 24, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

Scott E. Stevens, 58, is wanted for forgery. He is described as 6'0" tall, 160 pounds and is last known to be in the Benton area. Stevens' bond is set at $10,000.

Rickey Menckowski, 34, is wanted for failing to appear for a burglary. He is described as 5'10" tall, 130 pounds and last known to be in Royalton area. Menckowski's bond is set at $5,000.

George R. Keller, 55, is wanted for failing to appear for identity theft. He is described as 5'6" tall, 155 pounds and is last known to be in the Benton area. Keller's bond is set at $5,000.

Lauren K. Amberger, 29, is wanted for failing to appear for forgery. She is described as 5'4" tall, 175 pounds and last known to be Murphysboro area. Amberger's bond is set at $5,000.

Matthew R. Parrish, 28, is wanted for failing to appear for aggravated domestic battery. He is described as 5'7" tall, 140 pounds and last known to be in the Pinckneyville area. Parrish's bond is set at $5,000.

Kevin J. Phelps, 38, is wanted for failing to appear for possession of a controlled substance. He is described as 5'7" tall, 170 pounds and last known to be in the Thompsonville area.

Rickey Ray Mangrum, 38, is wanted for failing to appear for possession of meth. He is described as 5'10" tall, 137 pounds and last known to be in the Benton area. Mangrum's bond is set at $5,000.

If you see any of these people do not approach or try to apprehend them. Just make note of as many details as you can, then contact your local law enforcement agency.

Franklin County Sheriff's Department - Tip Line: 618-439-9252.

Everyone featured here is innocent until proven guilty.