Another picture perfect late July day!

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Are you hoping to bottle up Tuesday's weather and keep it around for a while? You're in luck! Wednesday will be a near repeat.

A big dome of high pressure will be positioned to the north of our region Wednesday keeping cool, mostly quiet weather around for at least a couple more days. A stray passing shower can't completely be ruled closer to the Metro East, but overall, rain chances are very very low for our region today. Temperature Tuesday afternoon? 81 degrees. Temperature Wednesday afternoon? 82 degrees. 

As high pressure shifts east of our region, winds will gradually become more southerly through the end of the week bringing a slight bump to the temperatures and the humidity. No rain is expected through the weekend, but the pattern is set to become more active early next week. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on News 3 This Morning. 

