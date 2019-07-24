Suburban Chicago man sentenced to 30 years in sexual assault - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suburban Chicago man sentenced to 30 years in sexual assault

Posted: Updated:

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2016 sexual assault of a former girlfriend.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin's office says in a news release that 31-year-old Henry Morales of Glendale Heights was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Berlin's office says Morales, armed with a large knife, broke into the unincorporated West Chicago apartment of his former girlfriend shortly before 2 a.m. on March 22, 2016, and then sexually assaulted her at knifepoint. He was arrested later that day.

Berlin's office says that Morales must serve 85% of the 30-year sentence and then register as a sex offender for life.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.