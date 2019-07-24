Kentucky National Guard soldiers deploying to Middle East - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky National Guard soldiers deploying to Middle East

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky National Guard says more than 150 soldiers are deploying to the Middle East.

A statement from the guard says a departure ceremony is being held Thursday at the Owensboro Convention Center for soldiers with the 206th Engineer Battalion. The unit is headed to the U.S. Central Command Area of Operations to conduct construction missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

The last deployment for the Owensboro-based unit was in 2006 when it was sent to Kuwait during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.