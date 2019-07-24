Kentucky farmer pleads guilty in crop insurance fraud plot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A tobacco farmer in Kentucky has pleaded guilty to conspiring to submit false claims on crop insurance policies.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Keith A. Foley submitted the plea Monday and admitted to fraud totaling about $480,000. His plea agreement says that he repeatedly claimed to have grown less tobacco that he actually produced so that he could get an insurance payment based on the lower yield.

It says Foley sold some of his tobacco under other people's names as part of the conspiracy, which the agreement says was aided by a crop adjuster who got a kickback from the false claims. The document identifies the adjuster only as M.M. It's unclear if the adjuster was charged in the scheme.

Foley is set to be sentenced in October.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.