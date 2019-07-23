Crash in Williamson County injures multiple people

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Multiple people were injured in a crash in Williamson County Tuesday evening, involving three vehicles.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Department tells News 3, that crash happened just after 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Greenbriar Road and Herrin Road.

Sheriff's deputies say three cars collided causing multiple rollovers.

Deputies are still trying to determine how many were injured in that crash.

Some of the injured were flown from the scene by helicopter.

No names are being released at this time.