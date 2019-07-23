Crash in Williamson County injures multiple people - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crash in Williamson County injures multiple people

Posted: Updated:

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Multiple people were injured in a crash in Williamson County Tuesday evening, involving three vehicles.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Department tells News 3, that crash happened just after 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Greenbriar Road and Herrin Road.

Sheriff's deputies say three cars collided causing multiple rollovers.

Deputies are still trying to determine how many were injured in that crash.

Some of the injured were flown from the scene by helicopter.

No names are being released at this time.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.