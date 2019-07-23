Crash in Williamson County injures multiple people

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Vietnam veteran donated a thousand dollars to the American Legion in Murphysboro, and he wants that money to go for a specific cause.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Multiple people were injured in a crash in Williamson County Tuesday evening, that involved three vehicles.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Some homeowners associations on Lake of Egypt are putting restrictions on rental home properties.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Downtown Carbondale will see a lot of changes soon. Several businesses are looking for new owners and others are expanding.
KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) - The Democratic chairman of an Illinois county is facing criticism for posting an image on social media comparing Make America Great Again hats worn by supporters of President Donald Trump to Ku Klux Klan hoods.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Murphysboro could soon have a new TIF district, meant to help develop businesses downtown.
(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker has declared July 24 Speed Awareness Day in Illinois.
(WSIL) -- Have you seen this viral video? Well this athlete participated in the NubAbility camp in Du Quoin.
(CNN Newsource) -- A flaw in Facebook's messaging app for kids allowed thousands of users to enter group chats with strangers.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- A federal grant will allow the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) to serve more than 1,600 apprentices in pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs that will lead to employment in the information technology sector.
