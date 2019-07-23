Anonymous donor gifts Murphysboro American Legion

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Vietnam veteran donated a thousand dollars to the American Legion in Murphysboro, and he wants that money to go for a specific cause.

John Johnson, commander-elect, say he was surprised when the donor recently approached him with the gift.

"Elated, I couldn't believe that someone would take their time and their energy and donate that amount of money," Johnson says.

Although the veteran-donor wishes to remain anonymous, he did have a certain use for the money in mind.

The donor wants the funds to be used for 25 new membership dues for veterans honorably discharged within the last six months.

"That way it would almost instill the fact that they would be a younger veteran," the commander-elect explains.

Johnson says current American legion members are getting too old to participate or are passing away, so they need the younger generation to carry on the tradition.

"The group we have here now are great help and wouldn't survive without them, but we want somebody that can step up and take their place," he says. "We're getting older by the day."

The post comes together for many holidays and events like Memorial Day and Veterans Day. As well as, bingo and Queen of Hearts nights.

However, Johnson says, it's the relationships that are formed that make the post special and thinks the younger generation can benefit from.

"In combat or in a unit at all, they have friends they talk to all of the time," he adds. "We're the same type of people. We can talk to you too. We've been there, we've done that."

Those interested in a new membership and were honorably discharged, can contact the Murphysboro American legion at (618) 684-3561.

Or stop by the post, which is located at:

1700 Gartside St.

Murphysboro, IL, 62966