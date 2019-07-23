Adding restrictions on vacation rentals at Lake of Egypt

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Some homeowners associations on Lake of Egypt are putting restrictions on rental home properties.

Megan Webb owns one of those rental properties and has for three years now. Eventually her plan is to live there, but for now, she's renting it out to offset taxes and make a little extra money.

Webb says just a couple of weeks ago, the Egyptian Hills Homeowners Association decided to change the locks to the access ramp.

"They did not want to give us a key. They said because we were renting our property in exchange for money that we were not in compliance with the bylaws of the property," said Webb.

She says the bylaws don't allow for commercial activity, but she says renting out her home is considered "lodging," which she believes doesn't fall under commercial use.

"There is no shop that somebody is coming and buying things from. They are sleeping and eating and coming to the area to enjoy all the things we do," said Webb.

Webb's says her property is one of several in the neighborhood that is listed as a rental. Online there are more than 30 properties around Lake of Egypt for rent on VRBO or Airbnb.

She's afraid by adding restrictions on vacation rentals it will mean more for sale signs will start popping up.

"That's definitely a concern for buyers when they come to look at property. They want to know if they can do a vacation rental when they are not using the property," said Webb.

Webb says renters bring a big boost to the local economy by renting boats at the marina and eating in our restaurants. She hopes she'll change the minds of the homeowners association so they can see what a positive impact these rentals could make.

"Instead of thinking that, 'No we don't want these people in our area,' we really need to roll out the welcome mat and show them what we have to offer and maybe why they should come and buy a home down here," said Webb.

News 3 reached out to the president of the Egyptian Hills Homeowners Association multiple times Tuesday. He did not respond to our requests for comment. However, late Tuesday afternoon, he called the Webbs to set up a call to discuss the issue.