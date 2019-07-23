Police to participate in Illinois Speed Awareness Day

(WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are encouraging drivers to stay safe and watch their speed during Speed Awareness Day.

Governor JB Pritzker has declared July 24 Speed Awareness Day in Illinois.

The fourth annual day is aimed at promoting safety for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists through enforcement and education.

In 2017, speed was the reason for 42 percent of all traffic fatalities in Illinois. That amounted to 462 deaths in one year.

Illinois State Police say the probability of death, disfigurement or debilitating injury doubles for every 10 miles per hour over 50 miles per hour.

Nearly 40 percent of all speed-related crashes result in injuries.

Acting Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said, "Please remember, we can all do our part to reduce crashes and keep our loved ones safe by being aware of our speed and obeying speed limits at all times."