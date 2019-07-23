NubAbility athlete goes viral - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

NubAbility athlete goes viral

(WSIL) -- Have you seen this viral video? Well, this athlete participated in the NubAbility camp in Du Quoin.

NubAbility Athletics holds an annual camp for students ages 4 to 17 with limb differences. 

Last week, Tim conquered his fears and completed a 20-inch box jump during the 8th annual camp.

The camp serves over 185 students from across the nation and some international students. Organizers bring in coaches with limb differences that specialize in 16 different sports.

The video was picked up by ESPN. It has now been shared over 10,000 times with more than 2 million views.

