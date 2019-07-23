John Prine postpones shows due to stent surgery - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

John Prine postpones shows due to stent surgery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Americana singer-songwriter John Prine is postponing several shows this summer so he can have surgery to insert a stent to prevent a stroke.

A statement on Prine's website on Tuesday said Prine's doctors told him he had an elevated risk of stroke and he plans to have the surgery this week. Prine, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June, has previously also had surgeries for lung and neck cancer.

The 72-year-old has postponed his next eight shows starting with a July 28 concert at Red Rocks in Colorado through the Edmonton Folk Festival in Canada on August 11.

The Grammy-winning country folk icon from Kentucky is known for songs like "Angel From Montgomery," ''Sam Stone" and "Hello In There."

