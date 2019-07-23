Lawyer: Professor charged with murder won't plead guilty - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lawyer: Professor charged with murder won't plead guilty

CHICAGO (AP) - A lawyer for a former Northwestern University professor charged in the 2017 stabbing death of his boyfriend responded to a co-defendant's guilty plea with a vow to continue fighting the charges.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Wyndham Lathem's attorney, Adam Sheppard, told reporters on Tuesday that Andrew Warren appears to be "shifting blame" and that he expected to attack Warren's credibility at trial. No trial date has been set.

Sheppard's comments come a day after Warren admitted to taking part in the slaying of 26-year-old Trenton Cornell-Duranleau in a plea deal that calls for him to testify against Lathem in exchange for a 45-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors say the killing was driven by sexual fantasy that Warren and Lathem discussed online before they stabbed Cornell-Duranleau 70 times in Lathem's apartment.

