Air pollution could be linked to 30,000 deaths in one year in the United States

(WSIL) -- A study released Tuesday, links air pollution to more than 30,000 U.S. deaths in 2015.

The researchers found that even when air levels are considered to be safe, death rates can increase.

While air quality has increased since 1999, researchers say the findings suggest even stricter regulations are needed.

The study looked for links between pollution and cardiovascular diseases.

Characteristics like age, education, poverty, and smoking rates (which can also impact health) were also considered. 

Air quality trends were tracked from 1999 to 2015.

