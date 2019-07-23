Bost Disaster Assistance Reform bill focuses on Len Small Levee repair

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost, IL-12, Tuesday introduced bipartisan legislation to better protect inland waterway navigation and address a gap in current law that has stymied efforts to rebuild the Len Small Levee.

The Levee Rehabilitation Improvements Act, introduced with Iowa Democrat Abby Finkenauer, would require the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to weigh navigational benefits when calculating whether or not a levee is worthy of repair, an important change in the law that should help Len Small Levee meet the threshold necessary to receive federal rehabilitation funds.

Bost released a statement:

For years, I and others have warned that the breach at the Len Small Levee presents a hazard to commercial navigation along the Mississippi River. Following the most recent floods, we have unfortunately been proven right. It makes no sense for the federal government to ignore the clear navigational benefits of rebuilding the Len Small Levee. The costs of repair would be paid for many times over when considering the homes, farms, and millions of tons of cargo that are at stake if the river cuts further inland. But in order to fix the levee, we first have to fix the law; and that's exactly what my legislation will do.



Finkenauer also released a statement: