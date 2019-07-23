Break from summer's humidity continues - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Break from summer's humidity continues

(WSIL) -- Last week's high heat index values are just a bad memory at this point. 

Lower humidity has moved in and will stick around for a few more days. The drier air leads to cooler mornings but warm afternoons. 

Fair weather clouds are possible every day in the forecast, but rain should hold off through the weekend. 

Jim has the next chance of rain in his updated forecast on News 3 this evening. 

