Break from summer's humidity continues

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has given final legislative approval to a bill ensuring that a victims' compensation fund related to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks never runs out of money.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost, IL-12, Tuesday introduced bipartisan legislation to better protect inland waterway navigation and address a gap in current law that has stymied efforts to rebuild the Len Small Levee.
(WSIL) -- Lower humidity has moved in and will stick around for a few more days.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is proposing to tighten automatic eligibility requirements for the food stamp program, a change that could affect about 3.1 million people.
(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker is requesting federal review of flood damage assessments in 30 Illinois counties.
CONROE, Texas (CNN) -- The attack was captured from several different angles.
WSIL -- Special Olympics Illinois Region K is in need of volunteers for upcoming bowling tournament.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Wow, what a change! Good bye heat and humidity and hello to the fall preview.
(WSIL) -- A new report shows dozens of bridges in Illinois weren't inspected in a timely manner.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Chris Kraft, the founder of NASA's mission control, died Monday, just two days after the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
