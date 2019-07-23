Gov. Pritzker requests federal review of flood damage assessments

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker is requesting federal review of flood damage assessments in 30 Illinois counties.

On Tuesday, Gov. Pritzker formally requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assist with the damage assessments set to begin July 29.

Officials with FEMA, Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration will review damage to homes, businesses, roads, levees and other infrastructure.



“Local damage assessments have identified countless homes, businesses and roads that there were heavily damaged or destroyed during this historic flood,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “It is clear that the road to recovery will be difficult and that the impact of this disaster will be felt for years to come. This administration will work hand-in-hand with our state and federal partners to ensure Illinois rebuilds stronger and more resilient.”



Joint damage assessments will take place in: Adams, Alexander, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Greene, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Jersey, Knox, LaSalle, Madison, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Peoria, Pike, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Tazewell, Union, Whiteside and Woodford counties.

The process is expected to last several weeks.

