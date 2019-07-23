Gov Pritzker signs laws aimed at protecting immigrant youth - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Gov Pritzker signs laws aimed at protecting immigrant youth

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed two laws aimed at protecting young immigrants in Illinois, including those whose parents are deported.

One law extends the time a child can have a short-term guardian if their parents are detained or deported by federal immigration authorities. The law doubles the amount of time from one to two years.

The other is intended to help young immigrants seeking special visas as victims of abuse or neglect. The law authorizes juvenile, family and adoption courts to move forward with and grant a petition for what's called special immigrant juvenile status.

Pritzker signed the measures Tuesday.

The Democrat says the President Donald Trump's administration has "demonized" immigrants and the new laws will help protect them.

Online: www.ilga.gov

The bills are HB836 and HB1553.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.