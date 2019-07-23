University of Mississippi student charged in woman's death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

University of Mississippi student charged in woman's death

Posted: Updated:

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Police have arrested a University of Mississippi student from Texas, saying he killed a female Ole Miss student.

Lafayette County Sheriff's Major Alan Wilburn says 22-year-old Brandon A. Theesfeld is charged with murder in the death of Alexandria "Ally" Kostial.

A 21-year-old from St. Louis, Kostial was found dead Saturday night in the Harmontown community near Sardis Lake, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from campus.

Theesfeld was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into Lafayette County jail. He appeared before a judge Tuesday, but bail will be decided later.

Kostial was working toward a bachelor's degree in marketing. Kostial's father, Keith Kostial, posted on Facebook that his daughter had been attending summer school and teaching fitness classes at the university. He says she graduated from Lindbergh High School in 2016.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.