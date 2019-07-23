Pension-relief measure clears Kentucky Senate committee - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pension-relief measure clears Kentucky Senate committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's pension-relief proposal is one step away from final passage after winning approval from a Senate committee as a special legislative session continues.

The Senate State and Local Government Committee advanced the bill on Tuesday without making any changes. That sets the stage for a vote in the full Senate on Wednesday. If the measure clears the Senate without any changes, it will go to Bevin.

The bill reflecting Bevin's plan passed the House by a slim margin Monday.

The proposal aims to bring relief for regional universities and quasi-governmental entities strapped by massive increases in retirement costs. The affected agencies include public health departments, community mental health centers and domestic violence shelters.

The special session began last Friday and costs taxpayers about $66,000 daily.

The legislation is House Bill 1.

