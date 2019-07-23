R. Kelly spokesman steps down for personal reasons - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

R. Kelly spokesman steps down for personal reasons

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A spokesman for R. Kelly has stepped down after he went on national television to talk about the federal sex-crime charges against the singer and said he wouldn't allow his adult daughter to be alone with anyone "accused of being a pedophile."

Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, says in a statement that Darrell Johnson is taking time off for personal reasons. The statement doesn't mention the comments Johnson made Monday on "CBS This Morning."

After the CBS interview, Johnson told USA Today he doesn't think Kelly is a pedophile and would leave his daughter with him. He said his departure has nothing to do with Kelly.

Kelly has been in custody since being indicted this month on charges in Chicago and New York. He's accused of having sex with minors and trying to cover up the crimes.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.