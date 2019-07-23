$50M restoration of Wright-designed Buffalo home complete

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - After more than 20 years and $50 million, the restoration of an estate designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright for a patron in Buffalo is complete.

Work on the Darwin D. Martin House complex has been ongoing since the early 1990s and involved restoring or rebuilding both the main house and several smaller structures, including a carriage house, glass-roofed conservatory and covered walkway. The complex was built between 1903 and 1905.

The 1.5-acre estate is a National Historic Landmark and has received $24 million from New York state over the years.

On Monday, officials announced the completion of the Wright-designed landscape, the final piece of the project.

The estate is seen as an example of Wright's vision of architecture that promotes harmony with the natural world.

