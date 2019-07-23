Attorney pleads guilty to Joliet courthouse parachute jump - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Attorney pleads guilty to Joliet courthouse parachute jump

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) - A Chicago-area attorney has been sentenced to 12 months court supervision and 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to parachuting off a 10-story courthouse under construction.

The Daily Southtown reports 36-year-old Adam Wirtz of North Aurora also was fined $600 after entering the plea to a charge of criminal trespass on Monday.

Wirtz was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. Feb. 22 after jumping from the 218-foot Will County Courthouse and landing in the Joliet Police Department's parking lot, where two officers observed his jump.

Wirtz told Will County Judge Cory Lund he regretted what he did and that it was a lapse in judgment.

Lund ordered Wirtz to serve half of his service hours assisting those who cannot afford attorneys, with the remainder served at an animal shelter.

