Man becomes entangled in moss, drowns in Missouri quarry - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man becomes entangled in moss, drowns in Missouri quarry

Posted: Updated:

LEBANON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man has drowned after becoming entangled in moss while swimming in a southern Missouri quarry.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the man as 23-year-old Tyler Wilbanks, of Lebanon. The patrol says he died Saturday while attempting to swim in the private Willard Quarry in Laclede County.

The patrol says he wasn't wearing a life jacket.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.