Missouri State security official dies in hit-and-run crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are asking the public for help identifying the driver who killed the campus security manager at Missouri State University in a hit-and-run crash.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 42-year-old Matthew Thomas Brown, of Nixa, was killed Thursday when a Budget truck that police believe was stolen struck his Mitsubishi Hatchback. Police say the impact caused Brown to lose control and collide with a SUV.

At the time of the crash he was headed home to his wife, Ivy, and their son and two daughters after volunteering to stay late at work. The university's director of safety, David Hall, described the death as "tragic."

Brown had worked at Missouri State since early 2011, except for a brief stint in security at Ozarks Technical Community College.

