Kentucky Police investigate multiple deaths at 2 locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say the discovery of two deaths in LaRue County lead investigators to a third death at a different crime scene in Jefferson County.

News outlets report that state police responded Monday to a report of shots fired. They arrived to find a home fully engulfed in flames.

State Police Trooper Peter Binkley says a woman was found dead inside a vehicle on the property. When the flames were extinguished, another victim was found.

A news release from state police says the investigation led authorities to a third dead body at a different crime scene. Authorities are investigating this death as a separate but related incident.

The cause of the fire hasn't been released. Neither have the victim's names. The investigation is ongoing.

