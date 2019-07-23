Special Olympics seeks volunteers for upcoming bowling tournamen - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Special Olympics seeks volunteers for upcoming bowling tournament

WSIL -- Special Olympics Illinois Region K needs volunteers.

The organization is looking for volunteers to help with their fall bowling tournament. It will take place over three days on August 12, 14 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at S.I. Bowl Family Fun Center in Carterville.

Volunteers will assist the Special Olympics athletes on the lanes, hand out awards, and help with lunch. All volunteers will receive a free volunteer t-shirt and lunch.

You can register online here or email jflechs@soill.org.
 

