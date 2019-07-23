St. Louis County pledges more transparency about jail deaths - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis County pledges more transparency about jail deaths

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - The interim director of the St. Louis County jail is pledging more transparency following complaints about the handling of four recent in-custody deaths.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Lt. Col. Troy Doyle said Monday he has created an internal unit to review inmate deaths and report back to the public on what went wrong and what the county is doing about it. The public will be told within 48 hours of the suspected cause of death. Within 30 days, the county will complete a comprehensive investigation.

The announcement comes after the county largely kept the public in the dark about the deaths of three inmates at the jail and a fourth shortly after he was transported to state prison in Bonne Terre.

