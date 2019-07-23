Man hurt after big rig backs up on I35 wins $2M in lawsuit - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man hurt after big rig backs up on I35 wins $2M in lawsuit

Posted: Updated:

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - Jurors have awarded more than $2 million to a Missouri man who was injured when a driver threw a tractor-trailer in reverse on Interstate 35 in Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports that Michael Whitt, of the Kansas City suburb of Riverside, Missouri, was headed to his office in nearby Lenexa, Kansas, during a July 2015 thunderstorm when he saw the rig's taillights. Whitt was hit despite stopping. He said his injuries forced him to close his clinical social work business.

Newly released court documents show that jurors found last month that truck driver, David Caton, of Boonville, Indiana, and the company he worked for, G.D.S. Express Inc. of Chicago, were at fault. They argued that the storm severely affected visibility, causing drivers to slow and stop on the highway.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.