Man dies following apparent fireworks explosion in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a man has died following an apparent explosion involving fireworks in Chicago.

Police responded Monday afternoon to the city's South Side and found a 53-year-old man unresponsive with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation by police found that the man may have been injured by a firework. WMAQ-TV broadcast surveillance video showing him lighting a firework in a yard.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Juan Acevedo, who lived near where the explosion occurred. An autopsy was planned for Tuesday and the circumstances of his death are under investigation.

