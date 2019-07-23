The fall preview has arrived! - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

The fall preview has arrived!

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Wow, what a change! Good bye heat and humidity and hello to the fall preview. Temperatures early Tuesday morning dipped back into the upper 50s across parts of southern Illinois with lower 60s elsewhere. 

Behind a cold front, much cooler air has settled in and it's also bringing much quieter weather with no rain expected through the end of the week. Plenty of sunshine is expected Tuesday afternoon with only a few puffy white cumulus clouds. Temperatures will peak in the lower 80s, but a breeze from the north may make it feel a little cooler than that. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on when the heat returns coming up on News 3 This Morning. 

