Indiana man dies after overcome by waves in Lake Michigan - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Indiana man dies after overcome by waves in Lake Michigan

Posted: Updated:

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) - Indiana conservation officers say a man pulled from Lake Michigan has died.

They say 25-year-old Christian Rosete of Michigan City died at a hospital Sunday night.

Officers say Rosete was pulled from the lake near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City on Saturday night. They say he was swimming with family when he was overcome by waves and did not resurface.

Members of Michigan City Fire Department along with Good Samaritans were able to pull him from the water and was transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.