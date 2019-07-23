9-year-old girl riding kids ATV killed in Kentucky crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

9-year-old girl riding kids ATV killed in Kentucky crash

Posted: Updated:

WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a 9-year-old girl riding an all-terrain vehicle has been killed in a crash in the eastern part of the state.

State troopers responded to a call requesting medical assistance Sunday evening in the Gordon community in Letcher County. Police determined the girl was driving a Tao Tao kids ATV in the driveway of her home when she lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. The smaller ATVs are designed for young riders. No one else was hurt in the crash.

The Letcher County coroner pronounced the child dead at the scene.

State police say in a release that an autopsy would be performed at the state medical examiner's Office in Frankfort.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.