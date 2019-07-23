University of Kentucky overbooks beds, improvises dorm space - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

University of Kentucky overbooks beds, improvises dorm space

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The University of Kentucky has overbooked its dorms by hundreds of students and is now scrambling to create makeshift dorms and double up private rooms usually reserved for resident advisers.

News outlets report about 2,400 returning students want to stay on campus, along with a majority of the school's 5,450 incoming students. University spokeswoman Sarah Geegan says all students will be assigned a room for the upcoming school year, just some of those rooms will have been converted from multipurpose rooms.

Affected students will pay a 2-person housing rate of about $3,750 per semester, a reduction of nearly $800 from the normal rate. Spokesman Jay Blanton says housing changes mean the resident adviser resignation period has been extended.

Blanton said a more concrete housing plan would be released this week.

