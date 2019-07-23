Report finds IL bridges are in need of repair

(WSIL) -- A new report shows dozens of bridges in Illinois weren't inspected in a timely manner.

The 115-page audit shows more than 70 bridges throughout the state did not have inspections performed in the time the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) said they would be.

The report of the Illinois Auditor General show IDOT did not complete the work they were supposed to, but it's not only inspections. The department also seems to have issues with fund transfers, advertising and management of property.

According to the audit, there are more than 26,700 bridges throughout the state. IDOT is responsible for 30 percent of those bridges while local entities maintain the other 70 percent. But, IDOT must still monitor those inspections.

The audit showed over the last two years, 78 bridges in Illinois were not inspected on time.

More than 25 of those bridges were overdue for routine inspections and some of those inspections were more than four years old.

There were 27 bridges set for special inspections that were overdue.

The audit did not list the bridges IDOT did not inspect.

The report wasn't only limited to bridge inspections. IDOT wasn't in compliance with reporting requirements.

More than a third of tested IDOT vehicle trip tickets did not have supervisor approval or proper trip documentation.

News 3 reached out to IDOT on Monday. Spokesperson Guy Did not want to be interviewed but gave a statement saying:

We are still reviewing the audit report. The Illinois Department of Transportation is committed to improving efficiencies and operations throughout the agency and appreciates this opportunity to do so.

The audit also showed IDOT spent a combined $10.4 billion in 2017 and 2018.

The department maintained or improved 180 bridges during that time.

Click here to see the full audit.