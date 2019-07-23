Report finds IL bridges are in need of repair

(WSIL) -- A new report shows dozens of bridges in Illinois weren't inspected in a timely manner.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Chris Kraft, the founder of NASA's mission control, died Monday, just two days after the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
MARION (WSIL) --Local city leaders have the choice to not have dispensaries in their county.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Encouraging news about an injured baby from Harrisburg.
WSIL -- Sunday nights storms ripped across the region, bringing heavy rain, lightning and damaging winds, leaving some residents and businesses in Carbondale feeling the impact.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- At Monday night's city council meeting, Mayor Guy Alongi and council members appointed Steve Ingram as interim police chief.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- A new state law going into effect next year will create new protections for sexual assault victims reporting their abuse to the police.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A murder suspect in Jackson County changes his mind about speaking to a doctor for a mental fitness exam.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- An influx of money from the state's revamped funding formula means school districts can finally fill vacant positions.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Murphysboro leaders want to repair the city's sidewalks, but first, they must identify the problems.
