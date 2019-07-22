Family of shaken baby shares positive update

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Encouraging news about an injured baby from Harrisburg.

Three-month-old Bryson Ford spent weeks in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis after family members claimed the father shook the baby.

News 3 reported earlier in July, Brandon Ford was taken into custody by the Harrisburg Police Department and charged with aggravated battery of a child.

After Bryson was airlifted to Cardinal Glennon where doctors told his family he was critically injured.

Bryson's aunt Katlin Gunning said over the weekend he was taken off the ventilator and is now breathing on his own.

Gunning said Bryson also opened his eyes but doctors are unsure if he is really seeing anything.

Bryson is still at Cardinal Glennon undergoing physical therapy.

The family has started fundraising for Bryson's medical bills.

You can purchase a t-shirt through the family's Facebook page by clicking here.

The family is also selling decals for Bryson which you can purchase by clicking here.