Chester teen killed in crash

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Jackson County coroner identified the person killed in a crash in Campbell Hill on Friday as a teenager from Chester.

Coroner Thomas W. Kupferer says 18 year old Brandon S. Schwier died when his pick up truck crashed into a dump truck.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Friday on Brick Plant at Huseman Road.

The coroner says investigators believe Schwier was driving a pickup truck, and while passing another vehicle collided with the dump truck.

He was ejected and died at the scene.

Toxicology results are pending at this time.

His obituary says Schwier was a student at Chester High School. It lists him as a Boy Scout and a member of the FFA and National Honor Society. He also played baseball, basketball, soccer, track, and was MVP in cross country.

A celebration of life for Schwier will be held on Wednesday at the American Legion in Chester.