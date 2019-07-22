Local leaders have the choice to not have dispensaries in their - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Local leaders have the choice to not have dispensaries in their county

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) --In about five months you'll be able to buy marijuana over the counter in Illinois. State lawmakers gave us that option by passing the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. Beginning January 1, 2020, adults over 21 will be able to legally purchase cannabis for recreational use from licensed dispensaries across the state.

State Representative Dave Severin says he didn't vote for the bill and he's still unhappy about this new law. 

"I don't think it should be looked at as, hey, let's do this because it's a revenue enhancement," says Severin. 

Under the law signed by Governor Pritzker, dispensaries can sell both medical and recreational cannabis products if they pay a fee or pay a tax of up to 3-percent on annual municipalities sales.  

In the same law municipalities can opt out of having dispensaries that sell recreational marijuana.

Cody Moake, the chief of staff for the city of Marion, says city leaders are trying to understand the new recreational cannabis law, and how it'll benefit residents. 

Moake says, "We've got to understand from every aspect from the governmental aspect. What are the benefits? What are the pros? What are the cons?" 

Moake says city leaders haven't  had the opportunity to make a unified decision regarding opting out. They plan to hold a meeting to vote on it but no date has been set.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.