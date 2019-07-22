Murder suspect changes mind on mental exam - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Murder suspect changes mind on mental exam

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A murder suspect in Jackson County changes his mind about speaking to a doctor for a mental fitness exam.

In a letter to the doctor performing the exam, Judge Ralph Bloodworth said Robert Dennis appears to be willing to talk.

Dennis had been refusing to talk after a different judge declared a mistrial in October following an outburst in court.

Dennis is one of three people accused of killing Robin Stief in August 2016.

Tiesha Anderson pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to a 40-year prison term. Lauren Stinde pleaded guilty nearly three years ago and has not been sentenced.

