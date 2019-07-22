Olive Branch woman able to use roads after months of flooding

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Receding floodwaters have homeowners in Olive Branch breathing a sigh of relief, but the damage left behind means a long recovery remains.

Driving home is not something Sherry Pecord takes for granted.

"For the first time in 130 days I got to drive a vehicle to my house," said Pecord.

On Thursday, she hopped in her jeep and drove down Miller City Road. When News Three talked to her on Monday, she says when she pulled in the driveway all the emotions hit at once.

"I just burst into tears because I was just so happy to be able to drive," said Pecord.

Highway Engineers estimate more than $3,000,000 worth of damage to roads across Alexander County and the damage to Miller City Road isn't even the worst of it.

Two of the six barges that were sucked in from the river, still sit on Pecord's property. She's been told in order to get them out, crews will need a dry, flat surface but the fields have deep ruts from the rivers current.

"They are going to put airbags underneath it, pump them up and then kind of walk the barges towards the levee break," said Pecord.

Pecord says despite the barges and thousands of frogs that now call her yard home, she's just relieved to not be in a boat. Even with one obstacle out of the way, she says her stress is far from over.

"They are going to come in and patch the road and this spring, you're going to be back out here talking to me again if they don't fix that levee," said Pecord.