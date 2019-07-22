Murphysboro wants help conducting audit of city sidewalks - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Murphysboro wants help conducting audit of city sidewalks

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Murphysboro leaders want to repair the city's sidewalks, but first, they must identify the problems.

The Jackson County Health Department is working with the city and they're seeking volunteers to gather next month and walk around town, reporting the condition of the sidewalks.

Angie Kuehl with the health department said they received a federal grant to deal with environmental issues.

"The Murphysboro mayor identified the sidewalk conditions as a concern in his community and we are working with out partners to come to town and identify where the challenges are," Kuehl said.

The sidewalk audit will happen August 3rd from 8 a.m. until noon.

More details can be found here.

